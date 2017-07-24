Rangers' Daniel Catenacci: Staying in Big Apple
Catenacci earned a new contract with the Rangers after tallying nine points in 19 outings with AHL Hartford, TSN reports.
Catenacci was brought in via trade last season in a minor-league swap. The center managed just five goals and eight helpers in 50 contests with AHL Rochester, but seems to have hit his stride with the Wolf Pack. Odds are the 24-year-old will spend the bulk of the upcoming campaign in the minors, but could get the occasional call-up due to injury.
