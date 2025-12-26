Tomasek will be placed on unconditional waivers Sunday for the purpose of terminating his contract with the Oilers.

Tomasek played 22 games at the NHL level this season, tallying three goals and adding a pair of assists. The 29-year-old, inked a one-year deal with Edmonton in April, after he managed 24 goals and 57 points in 47 regular-season games with Farjestads of the Swedish Hockey League. He was unable to garner a regular spot with the Oilers this season and he is expected to return to Sweden after passing through waivers. The move cannot take effect until Sunday, as the NHL does not allow any transactions during the Christmas break.