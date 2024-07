Beckman signed a one-year, two-way contract with New Jersey on Monday.

Beckman notched 19 goals and 33 points in 51 regular-season outings for AHL Iowa in 2023-24. He also had two assists, 10 shots on goal and 13 hits in 11 NHL appearances with Minnesota this past campaign. The Wild traded Beckman to the Devils on June 21 in exchange for Graeme Clarke. The 23-year-old Beckman will likely start 2024-25 in the minors.