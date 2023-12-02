Schmid stopped 12 of 17 shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Anthony Duclair and Jacob MacDonald each snapped long droughts with two-goal games and Mikael Granlund added three points as Schmid struggled. After posting solid performances in five of his previous six outings, Schmid's poor showing against a Sharks team playing the second half of a back-to-back was discouraging, though this was also the 23-year-old's second game in a row in the crease. The Devils will have some time to collect themselves before beginning a four-game road trip Tuesday in Vancouver.