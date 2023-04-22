Schmid will guard the road goal in Saturday's Game 3 versus the Rangers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The Devils' starting goalie was said to be a game-time decision despite Schmid going through the typical starter's routine during the morning skate. He'll start anyway, putting him in line for his first NHL playoff appearance. He was solid in the regular season with a 9-5-2 record, a 2.13 GAA and a .922 save percentage over 18 games. If Schmid can get a win Saturday, the 22-year-old might run away with the starting job after Vitek Vanecek struggled in the first two games of the series.