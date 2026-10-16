Schmid made 15 saves in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Vancouver got two pucks by the 26-year-old netminder on just seven shots in the first period, but Schmid closed the door the rest of the way and finally got enough offense from Brady Tkachuk late to collect his second win of the season. With Jacob Markstrom nursing an undisclosed minor injury that could sideline him into next week, Schmid will likely take his 3.26 GAA and .876 save percentage through four outings into another start Saturday, at home against the Kraken.