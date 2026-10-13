Schmid will defend the road crease in Tuesday's clash against the Blue Jackets, per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.

Schmid was called upon in relief during Monday's contest after Jacob Markstrom exited the contest due to tightness. Overall, the 26-year-old Schmid has an 0-1-1 record, a 4.16 GAA and an .868 save percentage across two appearances. While Markstrom avoided an injury, Cooper Black was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Tuesday in case the former can't back up Schmid. The Blue Jackets offense has been steady to open the 2026-27 season with 3.00 goals per game, making Schmid a risky fantasy option, especially after playing in Monday's contest.