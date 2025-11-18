Dillon (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Tuesday in Tampa Bay, Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site reports.

It's unclear when Dillon was injured, as he saw his usual allotment of ice time Saturday against the Capitals. The veteran defenseman will be on the ice for warmups Tuesday, and then a decision on his status will be made from there. Dougie Hamilton (lower body) will also be a game-time call against the Lightning, so the Devils have a lot up in the air on their blue line at the moment.