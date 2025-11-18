Devils' Brenden Dillon: Set to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dillon (undisclosed) is expected to play against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News reports.
Dillon missed Monday's practice, but he won't miss game action due to an undisclosed issue. He has accounted for two goals, seven points, 13 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and 49 hits across 18 appearances this season.
