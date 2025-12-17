Pesce (upper body) has been activated from long-term injured reserve ahead of Wednesday's clash with Vegas, per the NHL media site.

As expected, Pesce's activation will clear the way for him to play against the Golden Knights. The veteran blueliner is poised to link up with Luke Hughes on the Devils' second pairing, while Dennis Cholowski will head to the press box as a healthy scratch. Pesce has contributed three assists, eight shots on goal, 24 blocked shots and four hits in nine appearances this season.