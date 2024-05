Halonen inked a two-year, two-way contract with New Jersey on Thursday.

Halonen played in just two NHL games this season in which he registered two shots and two hits while averaging 8:17 of ice time. The 25-year-old winger was significantly more productive in the minors, racking up 20 goals and nine helpers with AHL Utica. Even with this new deal in hand, Halonen figures to remain primarily an AHL option for the club next season.