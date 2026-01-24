Glass scored twice on four shots, added an assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-4 win over the Canucks.

Glass and Lenni Hameenaho connected well to provide the Devils with ample depth scoring in this contest. Over the last seven games, Glass has six goals and three assists, as well as 19 shots on net and a plus-5 rating. The 26-year-old center is up to 13 goals, 18 points, 72 shots on net, 29 hits, 21 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 40 appearances. He's worth streaming in fantasy as long as his offense stays hot.