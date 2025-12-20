Brown scored a goal and blocked two shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Mammoth.

Brown scored for the third time in his last four games, tying this contest at 1-1 in the second period. The 31-year-old winger led all Devils with 22:16 of ice time, a season-high mark for him. Brown's trust with head coach Sheldon Keefe is on the rise, though the winger's offense will probably dip again eventually. He's at nine goals, 15 points, 38 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 28 appearances this season.