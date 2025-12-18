Brown scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Brown has two goals and three helpers over his last five games. His tally Wednesday saw him force a turnover, collect the puck and deke around Carter Hart for the goal. Brown is up to eight goals, six helpers, 37 shots on net, 20 blocked shots, 10 hits and a plus-1 rating over 27 appearances. He's playing on the second line currently and could be a streaming option as long as he's in a larger role than usual.