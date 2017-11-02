Prout has logged just three outings this season, instead spending most of his time watching from the press box.

Even when Prout has been in the game-day lineup, his minutes have been limited (13:53 of ice time). Not surprisingly, the blueliner has managed just five shots on goal, five hits and three blocks while being held of the scoresheet. Until the Ontario native can secure a consistent role, his fantasy value will be minimal at best.