Cholowski was scratched for the fifth straight game in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

Cholowski played in five of the first 10 games after he was traded from the Islanders. The 27-year-old defenseman has since slipped out of the lineup, with Seamus Casey stepping up to control the last spot on the blue line. Cholowski hasn't earned a point with the Devils, but he has 10 points, 28 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 38 appearances.