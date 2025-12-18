Devils' Dennis Cholowski: Playing time trending down
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cholowski was scratched in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Golden Knights.
Cholowski has sat out eight of the Devils' last 13 games after being a regular in the lineup in early November. With Brett Pesce (upper body) back in action, Cholowski will be left to contend with Colton White for one spot in the lineup. Over 15 games this year, Cholowski has one assist, 10 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating, so he won't be a factor in fantasy even if he gets a run of playing time.
