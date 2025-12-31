Hamilton was slashed on the hand late in Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The late timing of the injury leaves it unclear if Hamilton just needed to shake it off or if he has sustained a significant issue. The Devils play again Wednesday in Columbus, so it's possible the team will provide an update prior to warmups ahead of that contest. If Hamilton can't play, Dennis Cholowski would enter the lineup.