Hughes (finger) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

The Devils announced Saturday that Hughes will likely be out until at least early January after undergoing surgery on his finger. He has amassed 10 goals, 20 points, 69 shots on net and 10 blocked shots over 17 appearances this season. With Hughes landing on the IR list, the Devils opened a roster spot to activate Connor Brown (upper body) or Evgenii Dadonov (hand) ahead of Tuesday's matchup against Tampa Bay. If Brown and Dadonov are both ready to play, New Jersey will need to make an additional move.