Hughes collected two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-1 win over Utah.

The 24-year-old had a hand in tallies by Jesper Bratt in the first period and Nico Hischier in the second. It was Hughes' first multi-point performance in six games since returning from finger surgery, and it's a good sign that he may have shaken off the last of the rust after missing over a month of action. On the season, Hughes has produced 11 goals and 24 points in 23 contests.