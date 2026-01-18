Markstrom halted 31 of 35 shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Saturday's loss ended a solid run of play for Markstrom, where he had three wins over his last four games. The 35-year-old netminder now has a 12-11-1 record with a 3.37 GAA and an .879 save percentage through 25 appearances this season. Markstrom's current numbers are on pace to be the worst of his career among full seasons. With New Jersey trending downward in the Metropolitan Division standings, the veteran netminder is a risky option across all fantasy formats unless the team can quickly find a turning point. Markstrom's next chance to bounce back is Monday in Calgary.