Markstrom conceded five goals on 32 shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes. One of the Hurricanes' goals was an empty-netter.

Markstrom and his club were in a tightly-contested game late in the final frame, but the Hurricanes exploded for three goals in the final three minutes. This was far from his best performance, though better days should be coming for Markstrom, as the Devils will likely give him plenty of offensive support throughout the season. Look for the Swedish netminder to get the nod again Saturday in Tampa Bay.