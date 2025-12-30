Markstrom will guard the road goal against Toronto on Tuesday, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Markstrom is coming off a 23-save effort in last Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders. He has a 9-8-1 record with a 3.33 GAA and an .883 save percentage through 19 appearances this season. Toronto ranks eighth in the league with 3.26 goals per game this campaign, but integral offensive forwards William Nylander (lower body) and Auston Matthews (lower body) won't be in the lineup.