Markstrom stopped 34 of 42 shots in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Markstrom allowed four goals on the power play and four at even strength. He surrendered at least two goals in each period, and the Devils couldn't find a way to slow down the Avalanche. Markstrom's first start since recovering from a lower-body injury was a rough one, but he should remain New Jersey's No. 1 goaltender ahead of Jake Allen. However, Allen could push for more playing time if Markstrom continues to struggle this season.