default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Markstrom is set to start for Team Sweden against Italy on Wednesday at the 2026 Winter Games, per Kyle Cushman of theScore.

Markstrom has a 15-13-1 record, 3.20 GAA and .882 save percentage in 30 outings with New Jersey in 2025-26. This will be Sweden and Italy's opening game of the tournament. Although Italy is the host nation, the Italian team the clear underdogs with a team that includes no players currently in the NHL.

More News