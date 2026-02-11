Markstrom is set to start for Team Sweden against Italy on Wednesday at the 2026 Winter Games, per Kyle Cushman of theScore.

Markstrom has a 15-13-1 record, 3.20 GAA and .882 save percentage in 30 outings with New Jersey in 2025-26. This will be Sweden and Italy's opening game of the tournament. Although Italy is the host nation, the Italian team the clear underdogs with a team that includes no players currently in the NHL.