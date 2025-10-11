Markstrom will protect the road goal Saturday versus the Lightning, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom will get the nod in the Devils' second game, and he'll be looking to bounce back from a tough opener. He allowed five goals on 32 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes on Thursday. The 35-year-old still has quite a bit of a leash as the Devils' top goalie, but if his struggles persist in the long run, Jake Allen could get more time.