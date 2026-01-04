Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Sharp in win No. 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Markstrom made 30 saves in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth.
The veteran netminder took a shutout into the third period before Michael Carcone snapped a one-timer past him with less than eight minutes left. Markstrom hasn't allowed more than three goals in an outing since Nov. 29, and on the season he's 10-9-1 with a 3.20 GAA and .888 save percentage.
