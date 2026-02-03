Markstrom will patrol the home crease against Columbus on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom is coming off a 27-save performance in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Nashville. He has a 15-12-1 record this campaign with a 3.24 GAA and an .881 save percentage through 29 appearances. Columbus is tied for 17th in the league with 3.09 goals per game this season.