Markstrom stopped 15 of 18 shots on net in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Markstrom posted a solid performance through the first two periods before he allowed two goals across 18 seconds in the third. With the loss, he now holds a 14-12-1 record, a 3.29 GAA and an .879 save percentage through 28 outings this season. Despite the late struggles in Sunday's contest, the 35-year-old netminder has been solid as of late with a 4-2-0 record and a 2.65 GAA over his last six appearances. With the veteran goalie bouncing back after a rough start to the season, he has worked his way back into decent fantasy value in two-goalie formats. His next chance to find the win column is in Tuesday's home clash with the Jets.