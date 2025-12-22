Allen stopped 22 of 24 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Sabres. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Allen wasn't able to collect a third straight win, but he still had a fairly good effort. He allowed second-period goals to Josh Norris and Zach Benson. Allen has given up four goals on 92 shots over his last three outings, though Jacob Markstrom's play has also improved recently, leading to the two alternating starts over the last week-plus. For the year, Allen is 10-8-0 with a 2.47 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 19 appearances. The 35-year-old netminder remains a decent fantasy play for his stable ratios. The Devils' next game is Tuesday versus the Islanders.