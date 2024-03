Allen will get the starting nod at home versus the Jets on Thursday, Devils' play-by-play announcer Bill Spaulding reports.

Allen has been steady since joining the Devils at the trade deadline, giving up two goals in each of his three appearances. Even with the team also bringing in Kaapo Kahkonen, the veteran Allen figures to see the majority of the workload as New Jersey tries to make a late-season push for a playoff spot.