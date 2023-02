Marino (upper body) will suit up against the Canucks on Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Marino's return will knock Kevin Bahl out of the lineup Monday. It will be the first game action for the 25-year-old Marino since Dec. 20 against Carolina, a stretch of 17 games on injured reserve. With just one point in his last 16 contests, Marino probably shouldn't be expected to suddenly start contributing offensively.