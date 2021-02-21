Palmieri picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.
The veteran winger continues to put his sluggish start to the season behind him. Since the Devils resumed play following their COVID-19 hiatus, Palmieri has found the scoresheet in all four games, racking up three goals and six points while showing great chemistry with linemates Jack Hughes and Andreas Johnsson.
