Hughes logged an assist, seven shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Hughes has a helper in each of the last two contests and three assists over six outings in November. The defenseman hasn't logged a multi-point effort since the second game of the year and is still looking for his first goal of the campaign, but he has seen massive minutes since Dougie Hamilton (lower body) exited the lineup. Hughes is at nine helpers, 36 shots on net, 15 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 17 appearances this season.