Head coach Sheldon Keefe relayed after Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Flames that Hughes (undisclosed) is going to miss some time, according to Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News.

Hughes was injured during the second period and didn't return to the game. NHL Insider Frank Seravalli reported that it sounds like the initial assessment of Hughes' injury is a dislocated shoulder, but that hasn't been made official by the team. Keefe told the media that Hughes still needs further evaluation and won't be available for the remainder of the Devils' road trip, which concludes Sunday in Seattle. Johnny Kovacevic, who was a healthy scratch Monday, is poised to draw back into the lineup in the second half of the team's back-to-back Tuesday in Edmonton.