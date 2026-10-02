Hughes notched a goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers.

Hughes danced into the slot and ripped a rocket from between the dots that froze Joseph Woll. The 23-year-old defender has delivered at least a 41-point pace in each of his three full seasons, but he hasn't climbed back to the height of his 47-point rookie campaign. That earned Hughes a top-three finish in Calder trophy voting in 2022-23. With better health, he could top 50 points for the first time in his career. Hughes missed 14 games last season and 11 the year before.