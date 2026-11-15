Hughes collected three assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Capitals.

The Devils' depth forwards did the heavy lifting on offense up front, but Hughes sparked the attack with an assist in every period as he helped set up tallies by Connor Brown, Jesper Boqvist and Evan Rodrigues. Hughes struggled to make a consistent impact to begin the season, but over the last 10 games he's delivered three goals and 10 points while adding 16 shots on net, nine hits and a plus-9 rating.