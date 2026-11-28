Hughes scored two goals on his only two shots with a plus-3 rating in Friday's 5-3 win over Calgary.

The 23-year-old blueliner got New Jersey on the board just 56 seconds into the second period with a wicked wrister from the faceoff dot, and Hughes then flipped home an empty-netter from his own end just before the final horn. It's his second multi-goal performance of the season, and Hughes' nine goals in just 26 games have already tied his personal best as he rockets towards a career-best campaign.