Hughes scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Hughes finally snapped his four-game point drought by assisting on Nico Hischier's second goal before scoring late in the middle frame, restoring New Jersey's three-goal advantage just 28 seconds after Dallas got on the board. The young defenseman's ability to contribute both as a shooter and facilitator strengthens his fantasy value, and this performance should help him turn things around after a slow start to the campaign. Hughes has just six points (four goals, two assists) in his first 12 appearances this season.