Hughes scored a power-play goal on five shots in Saturday's 9-6 loss to the Blues.

Hughes had gone six games without a goal, adding four assists in that span. The 23-year-old seems to have found another level on offense this season, earning seven goals, eight assists and 54 shots on net through 23 outings. He's added 12 hits, 12 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-12 rating. Hughes should be rostered in most fantasy formats based on his current level of production, though his 13.0 shooting percentage introduces some risk.