Hughes scored two goals Thursday in a 7-1 win over the Rangers.

It was his first career multigoal game in the NHL; the first one stood as the game winner. Hughes has three goals, one assist and 22 shots in seven games so far this season. He's averaging 24:06, which is a full minute more than last season (23:01). Hughes hasn't been a prolific goal scorer in his career, so these kinds of nights are few and far between. But he's entering the season with good health and hope for his first 50-point season.