Hughes (undisclosed) was on the ice for Thursday's training camp session, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hughes missed the final four games of the regular season due to his undisclosed injury, but he appears to be no worse for wear. Prior to getting hurt, the blueliner was struggling offensively, going 13 games without finding the back of the net while managing just four helpers. While he's unlikely to be a Norris Trophy contender, Hughes should be able to get back over the 40-point threshold with a full 84-game schedule.