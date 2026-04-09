Hughes (undisclosed) will undergo a procedure and will miss the remainder of the season, it was announced Thursday.

The Devils are out of the playoffs and with only four games remaining in the regular season, it was decided that Hughes would have the surgery and get a head start on being ready for training camp in September. Hughes ends the season with six goals and 29 assists, including 13 points on the power play, over 68 appearances in 2025-26, his worst performance in his three-year NHL career. Look for Hughes to have a better 2026-27 campaign, and he could surpass the 50-point mark, if he is able to stay healthy. Simon Nemec will replace Hughes on the top power-play unit for the remainder of the season.