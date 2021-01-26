Blackwood is still in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol ahead of Tuesday's game versus Philadelphia, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.
Blackwood miss a third consecutive contest Tuesday and there's still no clear timetable for his return. Scott Wedgewood will continue to shoulder the load in goal for the Devils until Blackwood is removed from the league's protocol list.
