Blackwood (illness) returned to practice Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood was battling an illness earlier this week, but he should be good to go Friday against Arizona. The 22-year-old has been red hot recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Rangers and Canucks while posting an exceptional 1.00 GAA and .964 save percentage, so it seems like a foregone conclusion that he'll get the nod against the Coyotes.