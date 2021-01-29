Blackwood is still in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and won't travel with the Devils for their upcoming two-game series versus the Sabres, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood has been sidelined for over a week due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols and remains without a timetable for his return. Scott Wedgewood will continue to shoulder most of the load in goal for New Jersey until Blackwood is given the green light.