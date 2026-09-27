McLaughlin was placed on waivers by New Jersey on Sunday.

McLaughlin re-upped with New Jersey in the offseason, where he signed a one-year, two-way deal to stay with the organization. He played seven games with New Jersey a season ago, but he primarily suited up for AHL Utica, where he recorded six goals and 14 points across 23 regular-season outings. The 27-year-old forward could see a handful of outings in the NHL again in 2026-27, but he will likely spend the majority of the campaign with the Comets.