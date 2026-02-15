McLaughlin scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Utica's 7-4 win over Rochester on Sunday.

McLaughlin was waived Feb. 11 and cleared a day later. This was his season debut at any level after missing the first four months of the campaign due to an undisclosed injury. McLaughlin had just 20 points in 50 regular-season contests between Utica and Providence last season, and he also earned three points in a career-high 14 NHL outings between Boston and New Jersey.