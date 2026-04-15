Devils' Marc McLaughlin: Heads to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaughlin was reassigned to AHL Utica on Wednesday.
McLaughlin had no points, a minus-2 rating, four hits and two blocks in seven outings with New Jersey in 2025-26. The Devils have completed their regular-season schedule and fell short of the playoffs, so McLaughlin will finish the campaign with Utica. He has six goals and 13 points in 21 AHL outings with the Comets in 2025-26. Utica will also miss the playoffs, so McLaughlin won't get much extra work as a result of this reassignment.
More News
-
Devils' Marc McLaughlin: Summoned from AHL•
-
Devils' Marc McLaughlin: Picks up three points in AHL win•
-
Devils' Marc McLaughlin: Off LTIR, on waivers•
-
Devils' Marc McLaughlin: Won't be ready for start of 2025-26•
-
Devils' Marc McLaughlin: Out for rest of camp•
-
Devils' Marc McLaughlin: Inks one-year deal•