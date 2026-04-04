Devils' Marc McLaughlin: Summoned from AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaughlin was recalled from AHL Utica on Saturday.
McLaughlin was injured in preseason action and placed on long-term injured reserve. He was activated Feb. 11 and sent to AHL Utica after passing through waivers. McLaughlin had six goals and seven assists in 21 games with the Comets before his recall. The Devils also recalled Brian Halonen ahead of Saturday's matchup against Montreal, but it's unclear if either of them will be in the lineup.
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